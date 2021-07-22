Premier League To Work With Clubs To Get Players & Staff Vaccinated Amid New Guidelines

In a new development in the English Premier League, reports suggest that it will now be compulsory for players and support staff to be vaccinated with the new COVID-19 vaccines so that there are no interruptions in the sport in case of a lockdown.

The UK Government had announced that it will be necessary for fans to have taken the COVID-19 vaccine to be able to attend matches from October 1 onwards. They would require what is being called a 'COVID pass' so that they may enter the stadiums, and the Premier League has supported this decision as they feel this helps them achieve the goal of having full capacity stadiums for the coming 2021-22 season.

Premier League clubs looking to get players vaccinated soon

According to Sportsmail, the guidelines will apply not only to the players but also to the match-day personnel and along with the vaccine, testing twice a week and COVID-19 secure red zone at all stadiums and training grounds will carry on like before as it was those very actions that helped the Premier League stay up and running since the first lockdown ended in June 2020.

However, with the new guidelines, top-flight clubs will be looking to get their players vaccinated as soon as possible as the start of the Premier League is only eight weeks away and most of the players will require two shots each. With players still returning from their holidays and some on international duty for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, it will be a logistical nightmare for the teams to plan out such a drive before the start of the new season.

Previously, vaccination was left to the individuals but the clubs may soon have to take it into their own hands so as to make sure all the players and the staff are fully vaccinated. Sportsmail reported that only two of the 20 Premier League clubs have managed to vaccinate their entire staff.

Seek exemption under medical or religious grounds to avoid the vaccine

If any player objects to being vaccinated then they will have to seek exemption on the basis of medical or religious grounds.

The Premier League is scheduled to start on August 13 with the first match between Brentford and Arsenal. Prior to that is the Community Shield match where the 2020-21 Premier League champions Manchester City take on the 2020-21 FA Cup winners Leicester City for the first piece of silverware of the season.

(Image Credits: @ManCity - Twitter)