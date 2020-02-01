Premier League Transfer Window: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

With last-minute scrambles, month-long negotiations and endless speculation, January has been a busy month for most Premier League clubs. There were some surprises late in the transfer window with deals that were seemingly dead early in January being hauled over the line on the eve of the transfer deadline. Here is a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from the Premier League's January transfer window.

🔴 🤝 🇵🇹#MUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

Premier League transfer window: The Good

January was a roller coaster ride for Manchester United fans. A move for Sporting Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes was mooted early in the month. Days and days of negotiations meant that Manchester United fans were made to sweat over the club's transfer window business. With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out injured, the Red Devils were in dire need of a midfielder. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward finally delivered with Bruno Fernandes making his way to the red half of Manchester for a sum that could go up to a reported £68 million. Manchester United also made another signing in the January transfer window. Former Watford forward Odion Ighalo joined the club on a six-month loan deal.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of @StevenBergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.



Steven has signed a contract with the Club that will run until 2025.#WelkomBergwijn ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 29, 2020

North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham were the other major players in the January transfer window. Arsenal shored up things at the back with Spaniard Pablo Mari coming in from Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo. Arsenal also ended up signing Southampton right-back Cedric Soares on a six-month loan deal. With Arsenal fans criticizing Shkodran Mustafi, the signings of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares could go some way in adding some steel to the Arsenal defence. Their north London rivals Tottenham also ended up doing some major business this month. Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn and Benfica's Gedson Fernandes made their way to Tottenham, with the signing of Giovani Lo Celso also made permanent this month.

Premier League transfer window: The Bad

From World Cup winner to warming the Chelsea bench, it hasn't been a pleasant season for Olivier Giroud. Two years ago in January, Olivier Giroud was involved in a chaotic transfer window when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to Arsenal. It led to Michy Batshauyi moving to Borussia Dortmund and Giroud moving to Chelsea. This month, the likes of Tottenham, Inter Milan and Lazio were the ones interested in the Frenchman. However, Chelsea's failure to make any signings this winter meant that Frank Lampard had to utter a definite "no" when asked about Giroud's potential departure.

It was also the end of the line for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen. The Dane was arguably one of the most gifted creative midfielders in the Premier League. However, he reportedly informed Jose Mourinho that there was "no way" he would stay at Tottenham beyond the summer. After seven years in North London, Eriksen chose to follow in the footsteps of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young. He'll join up with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri look to break Juventus' stranglehold in Italy.

Premier League transfer window: The Ugly

Manchester United had just one Premier League win in January. The win came at home to relegation battlers Norwich City. After the 0-2 defeat at home to Burnley, a cluster of Manchester United fans attacked the mansion of executive vice-chairman of the club - Ed Woodward. While neither Ed Woodward nor his family were at the house in Cheshire at the time, the incident drew the ire of the Manchester United board which later issued a statement condemning the act. The Manchester United board, along with Ed Woodward, have come under increased scrutiny over the last couple of months.

