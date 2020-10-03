Premier League Transfers: Latest On Sancho, Aouar, Dembele And More

With the transfer window open for only a couple more days, a few top young superstars in Europe have been linked with late moves to the Premier League. Man United have been tipped to sign a winger, with moves for either Jadon Sancho or Ousmane Dembele on the cards while Arsenal have are close to completing a move for either Lyon's Houssem Aouar or Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey. Here's a look at all the players that are linked with moves to the Premier League just ahead of transfer deadline day.

Premier League transfers: Jadon Sancho latest news

According to reports from the Eventing Standard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are preparing a final bid to land Sancho just before the transfer window shuts. Borussia Dortmund have stood firm on their £108 million (€120m) valuation of Sancho but the Red Devils are planning to offer a new bid of £99.6 million (€110m) to sign the 20-year-old winger. Transfer expert Ian McGarry claims United will offer Dortmund £86m (€95m) up front and a further £13.6m (€15m) in add-ons.

Manchester United have proposed a different fee structure for Jadon Sancho to Dortmund - They are now offering a guaranteed 95m euros - a payment plan of 19m euros per year over the five year contract and 15m euros in variables to take it to 110m euros #muzone [@TransferPodcast] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 2, 2020

Man United transfer news: Ousmane Dembele an alternative for Sancho?

Reports from French news outlet L'Equipe have revealed that Man United's talks over signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a loan deal are 'progressing well'. It is believed that Dembele is considered as a back-up option if United fail to sign Sancho. Spanish sources indicate that a provisional contract agreement between Dembele and Manchester United is not far off with only Barcelona needing to be convinced.

Paul Pogba has called Dembele to convince him to move to Old Trafford 📞🔴 [@mundodeportivo] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 2, 2020

Reports also claim that Paul Pogba is playing a major role behind Dembele's move to Old Trafford. The 20-time English champions have made only one signing this summer - Donny van de Beek from Ajax. With the transfer window closing on October 5, United are eager to bring either Sancho or Dembele to the Theatre of Dreams.

Premier League transfers: Houssem Aouar or Thomas Party to Arsenal?

Reports from L'Equipe also claim that defending Ligue 1 champions PSG are planning to hijack Arsenal's move for Houssem Aouar. Lyon reportedly rejected Arsenal's £32 million (€35m) bid for Aouar as they value the 22-year-old midfielder at around £50 million (€55m). Strangely, Lyon are open towards offering Aouar to direct rivals PSG, who are preparing a £42m million (€46m) bid for the talented midfielder.

Arsenal are working to sell Lucas Torreira to Atlético Madrid and Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen. Talks ongoing with OL for Houssem Aouar - he’s the main option, Thomas Partey situation is still quiet right now. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Although Arsenal received a setback in their pursuit of Aouar, the Gunners are reportedly close to landing Thomas Partey. Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira is close to joining Atletico Madrid from Arsenal on a loan deal with the option to buy for £22m (€24m) and Arsenal want to include Thomas Partey in that deal. The Rojiblancos have slapped a £45 million (£50m) price tag on 27-year-old Partey.

