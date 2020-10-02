Messi Ranked Fifth While Cristiano Ronaldo Sits Eighth In UEFA Forward Of The Year Results

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi received 33 points while his counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo received 18 points as they ended fifth and eighth respectively in the UEFA Forward of the Year 2019-20 results. Bayern Munich's target man Robert Lewandowski was named UEFA Forward of the Year following a brilliant campaign last season that saw his side life the Champions League.

Messi fifth, Cristiano Ronaldo eighth in UEFA forward of the year list

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a staggering 55 goals last season in all competitions as Bayern Munich completed a treble and, in the process, was adjudged as the UEFA Forward of the Year. Robert Lewandowski finished with 361 points, while Kylian Mbappe bagged 72 points in second place. His PSG teammate Neymar came third with 62 points.

Never stop dreaming🙏 Thank you for this prestigious awards. Tonight is a proud moment, but the journey continues💪 @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/jpwGlulrc9 — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) October 1, 2020

Rober Lewandowski's teammate Serge Gnabry ended fourth in the rankings with 46 points. Erling Haaland, who played the season with both Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund ended with 33 points and shared the fifth spot with Lionel Messi while Thomas Muller ended seventh with 29 points.

Also Read | Lukaku, Courtois Tweet At Each Other As Inter Milan Draw Real Madrid In UCL Group B

Cristiano Ronaldo came eighth in the list bagging only 18 points this season. Angel Di Maria and Sadio Mane got the ninth and tenth place respectively.

Lewandowski has also been named as the UEFA Player of the Year 2020 by a large bench. The jury comprised of 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48), along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each of UEFA's member associations.

Also Read | Aouar Transfer Race: PSG Set To Rival Arsenal To Sign Lyon's Highly-rated Midfielder

In other awards, Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick received the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year 2019-20 award while UEFA Player of the Year 2020's teammate Manuel Neuer became goalkeeper of the year. Another fellow teammate Joshua Kimmich was chosen as the year's best defender. Manchester City's De Bruyne won the prize for the best midfielder of the campaign.

Lewandowski scored in every game en route to the UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon, picking up 15 goals and six assists before getting his hands on the trophy. In the process, he pipped Messi and Ronaldo to the top spot. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did not have the best of campaigns and were unlikely to even win the Ballon D'or - a trophy the two have been sharing for the past couple of years.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Target Skips Training, Could Have Played Final Game

Also Read | 'I Am Like Benjamin Button', Jokes Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Milan Dismantle Bologna

Image Credits: Ronaldo Twitter, Messi Instagram