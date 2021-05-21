Premier League Trophy Price: Where Does The PL Title Rank Among Expensive Trophies?

Premier League, England's premier association football competition, is arguably one of the most high-profile leagues across the globe. The Premier League over the years has grown in terms of commercialisation and revenue, with TV rights and investments making it one of the most competitive and lucrative sports leagues across the globe. Here's a look at the Premier League trophy price and where does the Premier League trophy value rank in the most expensive trophies in football.

Premier League trophy price: How much is the PL title worth?

The Premier League title is one of the biggest honours in world football, but the trophy's value doesn't match up to many of its contemporaries. As per multiple reports, the Premier League trophy value is worth $10,000, although an exact figure is unknown. As per the aforementioned figure, the title ranks ninth amongst the most expensive trophies in football, with the FIFA World Cup trophy topping the list with a whopping $20,000,000. The English FA Cup, the oldest cup competition in the world, is second on the list with a value of a staggering ($1,180,000), while the Ballon d'Or Trophy which is worth $600,000 is third on the list.

The African Cup of Nations trophy ranks fourth in the list with a value of $150,000, with the Serie A trophy ranking fifth worth $66,000. The Bundesliga Shield and the UEFA EURO titles are next on the list with values of $54,000 and $15,000 respectively. The UEFA Champions League trophy reportedly has the same worth as the Premier League trophy, and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have the chance to lift both trophies this season.

This season, 2020-21, the 20 clubs will share around £2.612 billion in prize money at an average of £130.6 million each. I estimate Man City will get around £163m and Sheff Utd around £99.4m. Minus any rebates due to Covid. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3Ut8EPtfNe — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) May 19, 2021

Premier League trophy 2020-21: Premier League prize money

Pep Guardiola's men have already been crowned Premier League champions and will take on fellow English rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final at the end of the month. Constant success has further increased Man City's spending power, with competition winnings and increased broadcast and sponsorship revenue. As per The Telegraph, Man City will bag £67.9million in just broadcast revenue from their successful season. Their Premier League prize money, as per reports, is estimated to be around a whopping £151 million, thanks to merit payments and equal shares. Man City will be officially handed the Premier League trophy 2020-21 over the weekend, when they take on Everton at the Etihad Stadium, in their final home game of the season.

(Image Courtesy: premierleague.com)