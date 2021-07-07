Premier League Welcomes UK Govt's Announcement, Looks Forward To Full Stadiums In 2021-22

The English Premier League welcomed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement allowing spectators to return to sporting events and stated that fans were hugely missed in the stadiums due to COVID-19.

Crowds had been mostly kept out of sporting events since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, although they were gradually allowed back in to watch games. UK PM Boris Johnson, along with Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance on Monday, announced that social distancing and the mandatory wearing of masks will be scrapped, although guidance suggests people might choose to do in "enclosed and crowded places" as per sources.

An official release from the Premier League read, "Fans have been hugely missed so we welcome today's announcement by the Government and are looking forward to full stadiums in the 2021/22 season.

"As we move towards a Government decision on Step 4 of the roadmap and beyond, we will continue to work with football stakeholders and relevant public authorities to ensure that the return to full capacity is done in a way that keeps everyone safe."

Gradual return of fans to matches since the final stages of the 2020-21 season.

Premier League clubs were allowed to host up to 10,000 fans, or a quarter of their stadium’s capacity, for their last home game of the season in May.

Simultaneously, the government held a number of pilot events for testing the safe return of large audiences. The pilot events with a reduced number of fans included an FA Cup semi-final, the FA Cup final, and the Carabao Cup final.

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester on May 15 was attended by approximately 21,000 fans. A total of 2,800 spectators comprising local residents and key workers watched the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton, and 7,800 attended the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham.

The return of capacity crowds was boosted by a government report showing only eight COVID-19 cases were identified among 30,000 fans who attended football pilot events in April and May.

The upcoming 2021/22 Premier League season

In June, the Premier League released the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures of all the 380 matches. The new PL season starts on the weekend of August 14 when the defending champions take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Following last season's shortened campaign, the league has returned to its usual format this season, comprising of 34 weekends, three midweeks, and one back holiday.

