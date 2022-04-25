Premier League: What Lies Ahead Of Liverpool, Manchester City? Check Remaining Fixtures

The race to the Premier League trophy is getting tighter with every passing match. With just five matches left to play in the season, both the teams could not afford any slip-up. Let's take a look at the remaining fixtures of both the teams which will be decided who will be the English champions.

Premier League Fixtures: A look at the remaining matches for Liverpool and Manchester City

Manchester City fixture

Gabriel Jesus hat-trick helped Manchester City crush Watford 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium, while Liverpool claimed the bragging rights against Everton beating their Merseyside rivals 2-0 on Sunday. Coming to Manchester City's Premier League fixture, Pep Guardiola's side's next fixture is an away fixture against Leeds United on Saturday, April 30. After Leeds, Man City next face Newcastle United at home on Sunday, May 8. The last two fixtures will be an away fixture at West Ham on Sunday, May 15, and a home fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday, May 22.

🔴 Liverpool maintain the gap

⚒️ West Ham lose ground on fourth

🟦 Everton fall into the drop zone#PL pic.twitter.com/S57hX5QlAq — Premier League (@premierleague) April 24, 2022

Liverpool fixtures

Coming to Liverpool's final fixtures of the Premier League season, the reds will travel to Newcastle United on Saturday, April 30, followed by a home match against Tottenham on Saturday, May 7. Jurgen Klopp's team will next take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday, May 10 followed by a home match against Wolves on Sunday, May 22. The dates for the postponed match against Southampton are yet to be out.

Liverpool vs Everton highlights

Liverpool is one point behind Manchester City following the win against Everton on Sunday. The loss to Liverpool meant Everton find themselves in the relegation zone and fighting for their survival. Everton is now in third-to-last place and find themselves two points below Burnley, who finally climbed out of the relegation zone after beating Wolves at home.

Everton frustrated Liverpool in the first half with both the teams remaining goalless. The arrival of Divick Origi as a substitute on the hour mark proved decisive, with his game-changing performance adding to his derby legacy. Origi first played a part in Robertson’s goal, as his header from Mohamed Salah’s clever cross,helped Robertson to open the innings. The striker then finished things off with a close-range header five minutes from time for his sixth goal in nine derbies.