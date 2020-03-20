The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Premier League’s Most Valuable XI Revealed Costing Staggering £1.19 BILLION

Football News

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the Premier League’s most valuable XI was revealed. Liverpool and Man City players dominate in a team worth £1.19 billion.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

The 2019-20 Premier League season has come to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across Europe. However, football fans remain hopeful that the season can resume next month. Liverpool were in pole position to lift the Premier League trophy before the coronavirus lockdown. In the absence of competitive football, The Sun came out with the most expensive playing 11 in the Premier League at present. 

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

Premier League announce further suspension till April 30, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Premier League most valuable players

GK: Allison (£81million)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (£99m)

CB: Aymeric Laporte (£68m)

CB: Virgil Van Dijk (£90m)

LB: Andrew Robertson (£72m)   

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (£135m) 

CM: N'Golo Kante (£90m) 

LW: Raheem Sterling (£144m) 

RW: Mohammed Salah (£135m) 

CAM: Sadio Mane (£141m)

CF: Harry Kane (£135m) 

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

 Premier League most valuable players: Liverpool and Man City players dominate playing 11

The combined Premier League most valuable players playing 11 amounts up to almost to a mammoth £1.19 billion. Six Liverpool stars feature in the list along with three Man City players. Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Tottenham's Harry Kane also make the cut despite their side's inconsistent performances over the course of the season. No Manchester United or Arsenal player was included in the Premier League most valuable players playing 11. Man United's Harry Maguire was the surprise candidate who didn't make the cut despite the Red Devils shelling out a world-record fee for a defender for the former Leicester City man. 

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

Premier League most valuable players as of March 11, 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE