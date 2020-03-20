Premier League’s Most Valuable XI Revealed Costing Staggering £1.19 BILLION

The 2019-20 Premier League season has come to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across Europe. However, football fans remain hopeful that the season can resume next month. Liverpool were in pole position to lift the Premier League trophy before the coronavirus lockdown. In the absence of competitive football, The Sun came out with the most expensive playing 11 in the Premier League at present.

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

Premier League announce further suspension till April 30, 2020

BREAKING: English football suspended until at least April 30th, the Premier League, EFL and FA have confirmed — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 19, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Premier League most valuable players

GK: Allison (£81million)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (£99m)

CB: Aymeric Laporte (£68m)

CB: Virgil Van Dijk (£90m)

LB: Andrew Robertson (£72m)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (£135m)

CM: N'Golo Kante (£90m)

LW: Raheem Sterling (£144m)

RW: Mohammed Salah (£135m)

CAM: Sadio Mane (£141m)

CF: Harry Kane (£135m)

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

Premier League most valuable players: Liverpool and Man City players dominate playing 11

The combined Premier League most valuable players playing 11 amounts up to almost to a mammoth £1.19 billion. Six Liverpool stars feature in the list along with three Man City players. Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Tottenham's Harry Kane also make the cut despite their side's inconsistent performances over the course of the season. No Manchester United or Arsenal player was included in the Premier League most valuable players playing 11. Man United's Harry Maguire was the surprise candidate who didn't make the cut despite the Red Devils shelling out a world-record fee for a defender for the former Leicester City man.

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

Premier League most valuable players as of March 11, 2020

30 most valuable players in the @premierleague



Sterling on🔝 pic.twitter.com/ypBhTvryNb — Transfermarkt India🇮🇳 (@TMindia_news) March 11, 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes