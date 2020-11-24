Premier Striker Mohamed Salah Set To Return For Liverpool's UCL Clash Against Atalanta

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday confirmed that their star striker Mohamed Salah will be returning for Liverpool for their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Atalanta at the Anfield Stadium on Thursday.

The Egyptian footballer had missed the defending champions' Premier League (EPL) win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Liverpool had decimated the 'Foxes' 3-0. Salah ended up missing that contest as he had tested positive for coronavirus during the international break and now, Klopp has confirmed that the 28-year-old has been tested negative for COVID-19.

'He's available': Jurgen Klopp

"Mo (Mohamed Salah) trained with the team yesterday and looked really good. All the tests were negative so now, if nothing changes, he's available, which is good. Now we have to see what we do, because he was quarantined until three days ago," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool in UCL 2020/21

The 'Reds' occupied the top spot in Group D by winning all the three matches that they have played so far with nine points in their tally. The six-time UCL winners are on a roll this season. They had blanked Atalanta 5-0 earlier this month during their reverse fixture UCL group stage encounter. Now, if the reigning EPL champions manage to register a win against Atalanta, then they will secure progression to the Champions League knockout stages (Round of 16).

Liverpool in EPL 2020/21

Coming back to Premier League, the title-holders are at the second position in the points table with six wins and a couple of draws from their nine matches with 20 points. In fact, the Reds are tied with table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur (20 points) but a superior goal difference is what separates the two sides.

The Jordan Henderson-led side will next be seen in action against Brighton at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday, November 28.

