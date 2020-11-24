Dortmund Vs Club Brugge Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Borussia Dortmund welcome Club Brugge to the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night for a UEFA Champions League Group F clash. The match is scheduled on November 24 at 1:30 am IST (Nov 25 in India). Here are the Dortmund vs Club Brugg live stream details, how to watch Dortmund vs Club Brugg live in India, our prediction for the game and team news.

Dortmund vs Club Brugge preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League, a point ahead of Lazio while Club Brugge are currently two points behind the leaders. The Black and Yellows are in great touch and their manager will be looking for a similar performance as the last game. Club Brugge need to win the game to have any chance of securing their place in the knockout stages. Brugge have so far earned a draw (SS Lazio), win (FC Zenit) and suffered a loss (Borussia Dortmund).

Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund have faced each other six times. Dortmund have three wins while Club Brugge have two wins in those games.

🖤💛 The 16-year-old in line for a #UCL debut...



Youssoufa Moukoko has scored 141 goals in 88 BVB youth games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aoPNjGaSaC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 23, 2020

Dortmund vs Club Brugge team news

For Dortmund, they will be without defender Marcel Schmelzer, who has undergone knee surgery. Their counterparts will be without defenders Matej Mitrovic and Federico Ricca who are missing through injury and Eduard Sobol who will be unable to play due to coronavirus protocols.

Dortmund vs Club Brugge prediction

Club Brugge's defence hasn't had the best of seasons and they will be prepared for a difficult night ahead of them. With Dortmund in good shape, BVB should pick up a convincing victory.

How to watch Dortmund vs Club Brugge live? Dortmund vs Club Brugge live stream details

The Dortmund vs Club Brugge match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Dortmund vs Club Brugge live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also keep track of the match via social media, with regular match updates available on the social media channels and websites of both the teams as well as the official handles of the UEFA Champions League.

Image Credits: Black and Yellow Twitter