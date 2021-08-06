PSG & Manchester City Might Battle For Lionel Messi's Signature: Report

LaLiga giants Barcelona stunned football fans around the world with the news that Lionel Messi will not be staying with the club, as the Spanish league's financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Messi spent 17 successful seasons at the Catalunya club in which he helped them win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager.

Lionel Messi New Club

With Messi's Barcelona journey coming to an end, 7news.com.au reported that Lionel Messi might be roped in by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain or Premier League champions Manchester City line up for his signature. Lionel Messi PSG move will see him play for his countryman Mauricio Pochettino, while at City he will reunite with his former manager Pep Guardiola.

Why is Messi leaving Barcelona?

Barcelona said in a statement that a deal for a new contract had been reached but financial “obstacles” made it impossible for the player to remain with the club. The club said, “Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles,”. The forme rLaLiga champions blamed “Spanish league regulations” for not allowing the club to sign a new contract with the player whose previous contract ended on June 30.

From boy to goat. pic.twitter.com/G0JPpPi5WC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

It further read: “As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona,” it said. "Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled. FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life,” the statement said. According to The Athletic PSG got in touch with the Barcelona legend immediately after it was announced he was leaving the club.

Messi Barcelona journey

Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged 13, is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions. During his time at the club, he became the only player in history to win the Ballon d'Or, FIFA World Player, Pichichi Trophy and Golden Boot in the same season which happened in the 2009/10 season. Messi also has the most Ballons d'Or (6) which came in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. Messi finished his career with the most domestic and international titles. He has 35 trophies since 2002 which include 10 leagues, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 7 Copas del Rey, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 Club World Cups and 3 European Super Cups.

Barcelona players 2021

Barcelona was one of the clubs hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The league slashed its salary cap last season and the club had been trying to clear cap space by releasing some of its players. The Barcelona players 2021 list include some free agents coming into the club which include Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia — to avoid paying transfer fees and recently Emerson Royal from Real Betis for a region of £8.10m.

.Image: AP