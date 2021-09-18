PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino Unsure About Ramos' Debut; 'hope He'll Be Available Soon'

Paris Saint-Germain had a blockbuster summer transfer window this year where they managed to sign a total of six world-class players in the form of Geroginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, and none other than the legend Lionel Messi. Out of the six, only one player has yet to make his debut for the club and that is centre back Sergio Ramos. Ramos was ruled out with a soleus injury in his left thigh for about two months back at the beginning of August. However, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was quizzed on when the World Cup-winning defender will be available to play, but the Argentine has no idea.

Speaking to the press before their match against Lyon on Sunday, Pochettino said that he is unsure when the defender would be available.

"I don't have any details on when he will be available. We hope he will be available soon. He is well individually, he is calm and continues his preparation. We hope that he can play quickly and it is important that he can return to a good level, equal to that of his teammates," said Pochettino as quoted by Goal.com.

Kylian Mbappe was a doubt for their upcoming Ligue 1 match after he picked up a small injury in their mid-week Champions League Group Stage draw against Club Brugge but Pochettino cleared the mystery behind the forward's issue saying that he will most likely be available to play on Sunday.

Yes, he trained with the group with some precautions, we are happy with the evolution of his injury. We will see how he is tomorrow morning to know if he will be in the group tomorrow.

Club Brugge vs PSG UCL Clash

PSG opened the scoring courtesy of a goal from Ander Herrera, who scored after a beautiful set of skills by Mbappe, who then played a ball in to box for the Spanish midfielder to finish and give them the lead in the 15th minute. Twelve minutes later and Hans Vanaken was on hand to score a well-taken goal that took a deflection on its way into the back of the net and sent the fans into an absolute frenzy as they equalised to make it 1-1. Lionel Messi did hit the post after a brilliantly taken shot from outside the box. Brugge did well and kept on attacking; they ended up with more shots on target and surprisingly looked the more dominant side in the match. Both the keepers, Keylor Navas and Simon Mignolet, made some fantastic saves to maintain the score level for the rest of the match.

(Image: @PSG_English/Twitter/ psg.fr)