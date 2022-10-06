PSG Coach Reveals What Lionel Messi Said Before He Was Substituted Against Benfica

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was in sublime form on Wednesday against Benfica as he scored another wonder goal to help Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clinch a 1-1 draw. Even though PSG seemed to have struggled for most of the game against the Portuguese side, the Argentine international made sure that his team got something away from the match with his goal. With the 35-year-old in such fine form, it was surprising to see PSG coach Christophe Galtier substitute him.

Why was Messi substituted against Benfica?

While speaking to RMC Sport after the Benfica vs PSG game, Christophe Galtier explained his decision to substitute Lionel Messi as he said, "He gestured saying he wanted to be substituted. On the last play, he felt tired. He came off because he was tired and a fresh teammate was a lot more interesting at that moment." The Argentine international was substituted in the 81st minute of the game with Pablo Sarabia coming on.

Messi was nothing short of brilliant against Benfica as he not only scored the club's sole goal but also began the play himself. The 35-year-old initially passed the ball to Kylian Mbappé, who in turn laid it off to Neymar. The Brazilian forward then gave it back to Messi, whose superb curled shot from the edge of the box found the top corner as goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos dived in vain.

Benfica vs PSG ends in entertaining 1-1 draw

Paris Saint-Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Benfica after struggling for long spells in their UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday despite another well-struck goal from Lionel Messi. Benfica started with an intense and high press that unsettled PSG in the early stages until Messi broke the deadlock against the run of play with his 127th goal in Europe’s top competition.

The goal came after a move involving the entire “MNM” attacking trio as Messi combined with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar before curling in a first-time shot with his left foot. Just before half-time then, Benfica levelled thanks to an own goal from Danilo Pereira. Despite the draw, the Ligue 1 giants continue to lead Group H of the UEFA Champions League with seven points, level on points with second-placed Benfica.

