PSG Identify Manchester United Star As Lionel Messi's Replacement In Paris: Report

Paris Saint Germain has identified Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi. Messi's current contract is scheduled to expire at the end of this current season and his future has been up in the air. The Argentine forward was roped in by the French giants in the summer of 2021 from FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

Marcus Rashford to be signed by PSG as Lionel Messi's replacement?

Marcus Rashford has been Manchester United's main source of goals this season as the 25-year-old has been in ravishing form scoring 21 goals in all competitions. United triggered the one-year extension options in his contract to protect his value and is very willing to extend the player's stay at Old Trafford by a few more years.

The Red Devils' recent revival under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag has been the talk of the town and Rashford has been his main catalyst in the rebuilding process. The United academy product was in the thick of things again as the English giants got the better of Leeds United in a 2-0 victory in the Premier League.

Back in January, ten Hag had opened up on Rashford's contractual situation as the Dutch manager insisted he needs the player at the club as it is the best possible destination for him. "I think he understands Man United is his club, that’s first. But also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football.

"Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world.

"He is improving and that is about him because he is giving 100 per cent energy. I think also in this team he can bring his qualities. This team is constructed so that his qualities come to the fore and I think he knows that. But definitely he is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him."

PSG has also been in talks with the entourage of Messi to extend his current contract and everything will depend on whether he leaves the Parc des Princes in near future or not.