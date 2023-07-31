PSG May Get Their Next Mbappe; Ousmane Dembele Wants Barca To Open Talks With Ligue 1 Side

Paris Saint-Germain are closing on a deal for Ousmane Dembele according to multiple reports. The French winger has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with PSG and is on the verge of leaving the Spanish capital. The French side is said to be keen to activate his €50 Million release clause which could enable them to open talks with the player. Dembele was signed from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

3 things you need to know

Dembele arrived in Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund

The Spanish club paid a whopping €105 million for his transfer

Dembele is regarded as one of the top wingers currently

Ousmane Dembele is on the verge of signing for PSG: reports

Asper transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, PSG already formally informed Barcelona of their intent but they need to act fast. The release clause would be doubled after 31st July midnight and the French club would have to raise their fee for the player. Former French international Moussa Sissoko, who also happens to be his agent, already informed La Liga that the release clause would be paid by PSG and he would take a 50 per cent cut from that.

Fabrizio tweeted, "BREAKING: Ousmane Dembélé says yes to Paris Saint-Germain! Initial green light to the proposal has arrived PSG verbally agreed five year deal with Dembélé’s agent. PSG have sent formal letter to inform Barcelona, now trying best way to close the deal — depends on timing."

Ousmane Dembele to be the replacement of Kylian Mbappe

Persistent injury issues have been a problem for Dembele, but he has shown flashes of brilliance last season. He was involved in 12 goals in the La Liga last season and a fresh start in the French capital might help him to revitalise his career. There have been major concerns over Kylian Mbappe's future at Parc des Princes and the youngster might leave the club this summer. Dembele's arrival could mark as a contingency plan for PSG who have already signed a plethora of players.