PSG Owe Barcelona €1.5 MILLION For This Reason As Ligue 1 Giants Crash Out Of UCL

Almost every team in world football is struggling for finances amid the pandemic, so any extra revenue or income is always going to be welcomed. LaLiga giants Barcelona will now reportedly be receiving €1.5 million for Rafinha Alcantara as PSG reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. This was one of the many clauses in the contract between both clubs when Rafinha left Camp Nou for the French capital on a free transfer.

Barcelona allowed Rafinha to join PSG last summer for a minimal fee as it became clear that he wasn’t going to play regularly, however, they are still set to benefit financially due to PSG's UCL run. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are set to receive a €1.5 million boost as their former midfielder Rafinha was part of the PSG squad that reached the UCL semi-finals. Rafinha joined PSG last summer for free, although the Catalans were entitled to up to €3 million in bonuses.

The Ligue 1 giants will now have to pay half of that amount to Barcelona. Reports claim that the payment will be replicated next season if PSG reach the last four of Europe’s prestigious club competition. Besides, Barcelona will bank a further 35% of a possible future sale if Rafinha leaves the Parisians.

A product of La Masia, Rafinha was promoted to the first team in 2011. The Brazilian played a total of 90 matches for Blaugrana while also spending a few seasons on loan at Celta and Inter Milan. He eventually joined PSG on a permanent transfer in October 2020. Reports claim that Barcelona offloaded Rafinha in order to ease their wage bill. Rafinha has made a total of 30 appearances for PSG this campaign but is yet to score a goal.

The Brazilian’s transfer came as a surprise to many as Barcelona had rejected a bid of almost €10 million from Celta for his services. The fact that Rafinha had only one year left on his contract also played a huge part in the finalization of the deal. Along with Rafinha, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, and Arturo Vidal all left Barcelona for free last summer. However, as the season comes to an end, Barcelona will be receiving the variables involved in those contracts.

PSG were eliminated from the Champions League by Man City, who beat Mauricio Pocehtiino's side 2-0 (4-1 on aggregate) at the Etihad on Tuesday as Riyad Mahrez's brace sent the Cityzens to their first UCL final. Pep Guardiola’s side will now face either Real Madrid or Chelsea at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. The Champions League final date is May 29, 2021.

