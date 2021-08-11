PSG Press Conference LIVE Streaming: Check How & Where To Watch Messi Unveiling Conference

Paris Saint-Germain has announced a press conference for their newest and biggest signing Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi. PSG are expected to unveil the forward at the Parc des Princes followed by the Effiel Tower. Messi is also going to be addressing his move to the Ligue 1 club and what his ambitions are with them.

PSG had confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi by uploading a series of social media posts. This is one of the biggest transfers in footballing history as Messi will reportedly be making €35 million per season, including bonuses. Messi has signed a two-year contract with PSG and has an option to extend until June 2024. He was later spotted in Paris at the airport and underwent his medical and made this transfer official by signing the deal. Messi will be taking kit number 30 at the Parisian club after it was reported that he declined the offer to take number 10 when Neymar offered it to him.

PSG Press Conference Date and Timing

The PSG - Lionel Messi press conference is scheduled to be held Wednesday, August 11 at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM CET).

How to watch PSG Press Conference Live in India and rest of the world

The PSG - Lionel Messi press conference which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, August 11 at 2:30 PM IST can be seen live on the official PSG website. The link to watch the press conference is https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/annonce-conf-live-lionel-messi-psg-paris-saint-germain-mercato.

From 10am CEST this morning, 𝗟𝗲𝗼 𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶's live unveiling will be broadcast on https://t.co/dFgkIgyJYf.



The press conference will begin 11am CEST 🎙️ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021

(Image Credits: @PSG_English - Twitter)