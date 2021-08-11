Last Updated:

PSG Press Conference LIVE Streaming: Check How & Where To Watch Messi Unveiling Conference

Messi's move to PSG has been confirmed on their Twitter account and will be revealed to the public in a PSG press conference scheduled for Wednesday, August 11.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
PSG Press Conference

Image Credits: @PSG_English - Twitter


Paris Saint-Germain has announced a press conference for their newest and biggest signing Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi. PSG are expected to unveil the forward at the Parc des Princes followed by the Effiel Tower. Messi is also going to be addressing his move to the Ligue 1 club and what his ambitions are with them.

PSG had confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi by uploading a series of social media posts. This is one of the biggest transfers in footballing history as Messi will reportedly be making €35 million per season, including bonuses. Messi has signed a two-year contract with PSG and has an option to extend until June 2024. He was later spotted in Paris at the airport and underwent his medical and made this transfer official by signing the deal. Messi will be taking kit number 30 at the Parisian club after it was reported that he declined the offer to take number 10 when Neymar offered it to him.

PSG Press Conference Date and Timing

The PSG - Lionel Messi press conference is scheduled to be held Wednesday, August 11 at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM CET).

How to watch PSG Press Conference Live in India and rest of the world

The PSG - Lionel Messi press conference which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, August 11 at 2:30 PM IST can be seen live on the official PSG website. The link to watch the press conference is https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/annonce-conf-live-lionel-messi-psg-paris-saint-germain-mercato.

READ | Lionel Messi agrees contract with French champions PSG, could debut this weekend: Reports

(Image Credits: @PSG_English - Twitter)

READ | Neymar confirms he will be 'back together' with Lionel Messi through Insta post; See
READ | Lionel Messi spotted in Paris; PSG confirm arrival of the legend in a cryptic tweet
READ | As Lionel Messi joins Neymar & Mbappe, can MNM beat these Top-10 front-three in Football?
READ | Javier Pastore reveals PSG's transfer tactics to 'lure' Lionel Messi to the club
First Published:
COMMENT