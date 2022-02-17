PSG Ready To Make Kylian Mbappe The Highest-paid Player In The World: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to make star forward Kylian Mbappe the world's highest-paid player to prevent the Frenchman from potentially making a move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year old has heavily been linked to the Santiago Bernabeu after he has not signed a contract extension at the Parc des Princes, with the deal set to expire in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe's salary: PSG could offer a massive new deal

With Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders for PSG in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, the French club is reportedly keen on offering him a more lucrative deal as they see the 23-year old perhaps being one of the best players in the world for the next decade.

According to The Independent, PSG is planning to offer Mbappe a whopping salary in excess of £500,000 (over Rs 1.5 crore) and closer to £1 million, something that has not been received by anyone in the sport. Such an exorbitant salary would prevent Real Madrid from making any sort of a similar deal.

Kylian Mbappe's stats at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to be short of suitors considering his outstanding form for PSG in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. The Frenchman's goal at the Parc des Princes was the decider in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 first leg tie against Real Madrid as the Ligue 1 giants beat their Spanish opponents 1-0.

That was Mbappe's fifth goal in the UCL from seven matches. The 23-year old has also scored 12 goals and contributed with nine assists in 22 Ligue 1 matches.

What has Kylian Mbappe said about his future?

While speaking to Movistar after scoring against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe said, "I've not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world. I give my best and then we will see what happens next season."

Meanwhile, PSG's sporting director Leonardo passed a similar statement as he told El Larguero, "I don't think such an important decision will depend on a match or a tie. He is an intelligent, mature boy, with a tremendous capacity for analysis and always knowing what he wants for his career and his future. Hopefully, he spends his entire career at PSG, which would be a very good sign for us and the club. For me, he is a player who is in the top five of the world without any doubt."

(Image: AP)