PSG Reportedly Trigger 1-year Extension Clause In Pochettino's Contract Amid Spurs Rumours

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been under the spotlight following reports of the Argentine tactician citing a return to his former club in the summer. Amid the growing interest from the London outfit, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly triggered a Mauricio Pochettino contract extension with the former Spurs boss now having one additional year left on his contract with the French outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino is seriously considering a switch back to the club as he is unhappy in Paris and would love a second chance at White Hart Lane. [The Sun] pic.twitter.com/pgHvp2QUc7 — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) May 24, 2021

PSG trigger one-year extension to hold on to Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino may have often spoken about his desire to return to Tottenham Hotspur and complete the "unfinished business" left with the London outfit. According to various reports, the 49-year-old is close to rejoining them after being sacked by the London outfit just over eighteen months ago.

Pochettino is said to have demanded a move away from the French giants with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid expressing interest in him while on a lookout for a new head coach. However, Pochettino's request to leave after 18 months does not seem to have gone down well with PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo. Wanting to keep hold of Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain are said to have triggered a one-year extension option in Mauricio Pochettino's contract extending his stay with the French outfit in June 2023.

Will Mauricio Pochettino return to Tottenham?

This leaves Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy sitting down with PSG sporting director Leonardo and negotiating a deal with the French giants to buy out the Argentine which could see Mauricio Pochettino's PSG get terminated if Tottenham pays out a reported £10 million to bring back Pochettino to North London from Parc des Princes.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been a vocal supporter of Mauricio Pochettino with the duo combining well in the 5 years they spent together in London, turning Spurs into a force to reckon with. Daniel Levy will be tempted to look for a long term successor to former head coach Jose Mourinho and bring Pochettino back ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, PSG could let Pochettino leave if they are able to find a suitable candidate who could take over from the former Argentine in the summer. Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane left Los Blancos at the end of this season and could aim at returning to management in his home country. The likes of Antonio Conte and Paulo Fonseca are also a few of the top coaches available in the market as PSG look to bring a strong tactician onboard before letting go of their current manager.