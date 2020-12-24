PSG Sack Thomas Tuchel As Manager; Ex-Spurs Boss Pochettino Likely To Replace The German

A day after leading his team to a 4-0 victory over racing Strasbourg, Thomas Tuchel has been sacked as the Paris-Saint Germain manager. The 47-year-old has been ousted just months after he led the French giants to the Champions League finale. PSG are currently third in Ligue 1, just a point behind table-toppers Lyon and have lost 4 of their 17 games in French Ligue so far. The Parisian outfit has also progressed to Group of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League and is scheduled to lock horns with Spanish giants FC Barcelona on February 17.

As per reports, former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is likely to replace Tuchel as the PSG manager amid the ongoing season. Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in 2019 after a poor run in the following season. Pertinently, the Argentine manager is the only one to have led Tottenham Hotspurs to their first Champions League final ever in 2019. He was replaced by Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho. As per Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino and the PSG board are in contact at present and are expected to finalize a deal in the next 24 hours.

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the PSG manager in 2018 replacing Unai Emery. The German manager began his tenure in France with an empathic 4-0 win over Monaco. During his tenure, he managed PSG in 127 matches, out of which, the Parisian outfit won 95 games and lost 19. He led the team to two successive Ligue 1 titles, a Coup de France cup in 2019-20, clinched the Coup de la Ligue in 2019-20 and ended as the runners up in the 2019-20 Champions League runners up before being sacked on Christmas' eve.

