PSG May Offload Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid In 2021 Due To Financial Issues

PSG have been in the news with regards to their star striker Kylian Mbappe’s contract situation. According to a Spanish newspaper outlet, the French giants have registered a staggering loss of over £90 million last season which could double up during this term.

100 buts pour le PSG.

Un sentiment de fierté incroyable.

Un grand merci à tous mes coéquipiers, le club, mes proches et bien sûr vous les fans pour votre soutien.

ICI C’EST PARIS ❤️💙 @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/W48hA5VlfK — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 5, 2020

With such high accumulated losses, The Parisians will need to sell a few of their star assets in order to balance the books. PSG need to gather over £40m in the January window to recoup some of the losses. It could result in star players like Leandro Parades and Julian Draxler seeing a future away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports from Spanish newspaper AS, also suggest how the current financial crises at the French capital can likely end up with Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been openly expressing their desire for the French World Cup winner and are also expected to target Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Mbappe to Real Madrid?

The Spanish giants are expected to make a move for two of the brightest talents in world football in 2021. With Real Madrid likely to make a move for Mbappe, it is also reported that the young Frenchman has been considering the idea of moving to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid, who are currently being coached by legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane have made Kylian Mbappe reportedly keen to join his fellow countryman in Spain. Kylian Mbappe is currently under contract with PSG until 2022 as both the parties have started talks for a potential renewal. However, there has been no concrete agreement that’s been reported yet.

PSG wage bill: Blessing in disguise?

With the PSG wage bill reported as the main problem for the French side, they could see their star attacker move to Madrid. If PSG lose Mbappe, they are likely to look at signing Barcelona captain Lionel Messi as a replacement. It is reported that Lionel Messi, whose shenanigans created havoc in the summer window has expressed his desire to not only leave Barcelona but also have a reunion with Neymar.

Just like PSG, Barcelona are facing massive financial problems. Thye have their players agreeing to an immense pay cut that totals up to £110m. The Catalan club is set to hold elections as they look to appoint a new president in January and Emili Rousaud, who is one of the Presidential candidates, has revealed how the club cannot sustain paying £90m as Messi's salary.

With Mbappe considering a move away from PSG, the French club stand a chance to rope in one of the biggest stars in world football. However, they will rather be focused on making a financial plan considering the future needs of the club and try to extend Mbappe’s stay in France.

