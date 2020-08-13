PSG Spent $392.7m On Neymar And Mbappe While Atalanta Spent Just $385m Since 2001-02

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) went on a spending spree back in the summer of 2017 with the signing of superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with the sole aim to clinch the Champions League title. Now, PSG are just two games away from winning their first-ever European silverware after they defeated Atalanta in the quarter-final on Wednesday. With the Atalanta vs PSG now being concluded, a new stats shed light on the financial muscle that the French giants possess in comparison with their quarter-final opponents.

PSG spent $392.7m on Neymar and Mbappe

According to Transfermarkt, PSG have spent a massive $392.7 million on Neymar and Mbappe since the two arrived at the French capital in 2017. Neymar was signed for a world record transfer of $289 million from Barcelona, while Mbappe was signed on a season-long loan and a permanent deal was agreed upon only a season later.

While Neymar pockets a staggering $800,000 a week, Mbappe earns $490,000 for the same period. On the other hand, the same source sheds light on the shocking spending details of Atalanta. The Italian heavyweights spent $385 million on its players, interestingly, since 2001-02, which is meagre than PSG.

PSG net worth estimated at $1.09 billion

PSG, which is owned by Qatar ruler Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani through the state-owned Qatari Sports Investment, are considered as one of the richest football clubs in Europe. The Ligue 1 champions possess the fifth-highest revenue in global club football, with estimated annual revenues of $750 million, according to Deloitte. Besides, the Parc Des Princes outfit are ranked 11th in the list of world's most valuable clubs, with the PSG net worth estimated at $1.092 billion according to Forbes.

Atalanta vs PSG highlights: Neymar and Mbappe provide crucial assists

The Atalanta vs PSG clash turned out to be one of the most thrilling encounters of the competition this season. Despite bagging and maintaining a lead until the 88th minute of the game, PSG went on to overturn the tie with two goals in two minutes. Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo Moting netted for Thomas Tuchel to seal a spot in the competition's final four, a feat that the club hadn't achieved since 1995. Besides, Neymar and Mbappe bagged an assist each, with the latter coming on as a substitute in the second half.

