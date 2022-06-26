PSG Star Explains How Mbappe Can Unleash Messi As Argentine Continues To Receive Flak

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star midfielder Ander Herrera has come to the defence of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who faced immense criticism after failing to score by his lofty standards. The Spanish midfielder believes that the Argentine was extremely influential in creating chances for the Ligue 1 outfit last season and that he could be even more important next season by forming a better partnership with star French forward Kylian Mbappe.

Herrera explains how Messi & Mbappe can form a lethal partnership

While speaking to AS, Ander Herrera said, "Kylian can get a lot out of Leo. He (Lionel Messi) is going to put the ball in the right place and with his (Kylian Mbappe) speed he will go toe-to-toe with the goalkeeper, where he is lethal. Perhaps Messi no longer [needs] 50 goals at the present time. It's like Cristiano [Ronaldo], they never lower their level. You are asking for 50 goals per season. From there, if he doesn't score them, people talk."

The 32-year-old believes that Messi adopted a different role last season as he created more chances for others than put them in the back of the net himself. However, Herrera did add that Messi was extremely unlucky last season as he created an unwanted record in terms of goals scored.

"Nor should we forget that Leo has had the all-time record in Ligue 1 - he has hit the post 10 times," added Herrera! "If he had scored 10 more goals, it would [have] been a very good season for Leo. But for me, he is the best of all time, without any discussion. Now I admire him even more for how he manages his day-to-day life with total humility, [and] always with a smile for people."

Lionel Messi's stats at PSG in debut Ligue 1 season

With Lionel Messi having scored at least 25 goals in every La Liga season since 2014/15 with Barcelona, it was surprising to see the 35-year-old only score 6 goals and 14 assists in the entire Ligue 1 campaign last season. Meanwhile, the Argentine captain only scored 11 goals across all competitions.