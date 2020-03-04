PSG Deny Neymar And Kylian Mbappe Permission To Participate At Tokyo Olympics 2020

PSG have denied Neymar and Kylian Mbappe permission to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ligue 1 giants PSG have written to the French FA warning them that Kylian Mbappe will not be a part of the 80-man France squad. Even Neymar will be unable to represent Brazil at the Olympics as he is a key player for the French side. They will want him at his best.

PSG deny Neymar and Kylian Mbappe permission for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Although the two superstar PSG forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are eligible to participate for their respective countries in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the French champions are set to play hardball. As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 does not fall under FIFA's jurisdiction, PSG are under no obligation to allow Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to take part in the grand event.

PSG put foot down over Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Olympic hopes https://t.co/TVwqzIut5A pic.twitter.com/AXcQLPfjRt — Deez 2 MFs (@MfsDeez) March 3, 2020

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar want to participate at the Olympics

Both PSG attackers Mbappe and Neymar publicly admitted that they were willing to represent their respective countries for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In fact, France named Mbappe in their preliminary 80-man squad. However, PSG wrote a letter to the French Football Federation warning them that the 21-year-old will not be available for the games in Japan.

PSG stifling Mbappe and Neymar's international duties

Back in 2016, Barcelona made an agreement to let Neymar play in the Rio Olympics if he sat out Copa America Centenario. With the Olympics being held in his own nation, Neymar went on to lead Brazil to their first Olympic soccer title. He knocked home the winning spot-kick in a penalty shootout against Germany. Kylian Mbappe has already won the FIFA World Cup at such a tender age and the PSG star could play an integral role for France in the Olympics in Tokyo.

The European Championship and the Copa America are also incidentally held in Olympic summers. PSG cannot stop their players from competing for their senior national teams at those events. Due to the congestion of events, PSG are worried about their key players picking up injuries.

Neymar and Mbappe fight with PSG

Due to the conflict in interest, Neymar and Mbappe might pick up a fight with PSG. Neymar and Mbappe have admitted that it is their dream to play in the Olympics and things might turn sour if their demands aren't met.