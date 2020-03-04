Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Opens Up On Wayne Rooney Facing Former Club Man United In The FA Cup

Manchester United are tied-up against Derby County for their FA Cup Round 5 clash. Manchester United will be up against their own legend Wayne Rooney in the clash. Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer left the club in 2017 for Everton. He later switched to the MLS before returning to English football. Manchester United's boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has assured that Rooney will receive a warm welcome from away fans as he has been a fantastic player for Manchester United.

FA Cup live: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wayne Rooney

Ole on @WayneRooney: "He's been a fantastic player for Manchester United, he's the club's top scorer and he's won so many trophies.



"He'll get a good reception from our away fans in the game, definitely."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/PZc46NK6Zg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2020

FA Cup live: Has Wayne Rooney got something to prove?

Wayne Rooney and Solskjaer have shared the pitch as teammates while playing for Manchester United under the great Sir Alex Ferguson. It is reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his boys to watch out for the ace. Solskjaer believes that Wayne Rooney has the thirst to prove to his former side that he has still got the game. Manchester United's boss stated, "He wants to prove there is still fight in the old dog." Wayne Rooney has faced Manchester United twice and lost both the games while playing for Everton.

Derby County vs Man United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Rashford's recovery

😊 The boss has good news regarding @MarcusRashford's fitness ⤵️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Derby County vs Man United

💬 "You can never, ever underrate the FA Cup," says Solskjaer.



"It means so much for the fans, the players, the supporters and the club."#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2020

