PSG Transfer News: AC Milan Left-back Theo Hernandez Close To Joining Ligue 1 Giants

After failing to win the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and their boss Mauricio Pochettino are already looking for options to bolster their squad for the next season. As per the PSG transfer news, left-back Theo Hernandez has caught the eye of Pochettino's team after his impressive performances at AC Milan. Here is a look at the Theo Hernandez transfer news and whether the Theo Hernandez PSG deal is a possibility.

Theo Hernandez transfer news: Theo Hernandez PSG transfer news receives greater attention after AC Milan's left back's impressive performances

According to latest AC Milan transfer news on Foot Mercato, Theo Hernandez is on the verge of leaving AC Milan with a move to PSG nearing completion despite the left-back's recent claims that he wishes to remain at the San Siro. The 23-year-old has impressed the Ligue 1 giants after delivering stellar performances for Milan ever since he left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. This season Theo Hernandez has scored seven goals and five assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances. His figures were impressive in the 2019/20 season as well since the left-back scored six goals and three assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances.

While the two clubs are yet to agree upon a deal, it is believed that the Ligue 1 runners up have intensified negotiations in the past few days. Theo Hernandez is contracted to the Rossoneri until June 2024 and Milan are believed to be in no rush to let him leave. Sources close to the club are claiming that AC Milan are looking to regain double the €20 million they gave to Real Madrid to secure Hernandez's services less than two years ago. It remains to be seen if PSG are willing to pay such a hefty fee.

PSG are close to coming to an agreement in principle with AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez.



AC Milan want at least €40m in the deal.



(Source: Foot Mercato) pic.twitter.com/fW2Eob4QM9 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 27, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino future: Will the PSG boss join former club Tottenham again?

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochetttino is rumoured to make a sensational return to Tottenham this summer after being sacked by the London club 18 months ago. Following the axe at Tottenham, the Argentine manager signed a short term 18-month deal with PSG until the summer of 2022 with an option to extend his stay. However, it seems unlikely that the 49-year-old tactician will extend his stay as he has often spoken about 'unfinished business' at Tottenham, and his desire to return to the London club. Now it seems that the onus is on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to decide if he is interested in bringing the Argentine boss back to the helm.