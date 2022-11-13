Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to lock horns against AJ Auxerre in their upcoming Ligue 1 match on Sunday. Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to win the game given their position on top of the Ligue 1 points table. PSG have played 14 matches and have won 12 of those games. They have 38 points to their name. AJ Auxerre, on the other hand, are ranked 15th on the table with three wins in 14 matches. Here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the UK and the US, and the PSG vs Auxerre live streaming details.

PSG vs Auxerre: Where will the Ligue 1 match be played?

The match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at PSG's home stadium, the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Auxerre: When to watch the Ligue 1 match?

The Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. IST on November 13, Sunday.

How to watch PSG vs Auxerre Ligue 1 match live on TV in India?

The live broadcast of the Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will be available on the Sports 18 TV channel in India.

PSG vs Auxerre live streaming details in India?

As for the PSG vs Auxerre live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app.

How to watch PSG vs Auxerre Ligue 1 match live in UK?

The live broadcast of the Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will be available on the BT Sport 4 TV channel in the United Kingdom. The PSG vs Auxerre match will begin live at 1:00 PM BST on Sunday, November 13.

How to watch PSG vs Auxerre live in the US?

The live broadcast of the Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will be available on the beIN SPORTS TV channel in the United States. The PSG vs Auxerre match will begin live at 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 13.

AJ Auxerre vs Paris Saint-Germain: Predicted Starting XIs

Paris Saint-Germain predicted starting lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma (gk), Sergio Ramos, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr.

AJ Auxerre predicted starting lineup: Benoit Costil (gk), Julian Jeanvier, Rayan Raveloson, Denys Bain, Jubal, Gideon Mensah, Birama Toure, Gaetan Perrin, Lassine Sinayoko, Hamza Sakhi, M'Baye Niang.

Image: AP

