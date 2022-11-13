Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Auxerre? Here's An Update

After a 2-1 victory over Lorient last weekend, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on AJ Auxerre on November 13 at the iconic Parc des Princes. The clash will begin live at 5:30 PM IST on Sunday. PSG arrive into this clash on the back of some outstanding form as they are unbeaten since the start of the new season across all competitions.

They have played 20 games so far, winning 16 and drawing four. And another win against Auxerre would see them extend their lead to five points in the Ligue 1 table after 16 matches. If Christophe Galtier's side are to continue this spectacular run, they will need all their best players to be on the pitch when they face Auxerre. With that in mind, here is a look at whether seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will play in this weekend's clash or not.

Is Lionel Messi playing against AJ Auxerre?

Ahead of this weekend's clash against AJ Auxerre, PSG released some great news for their fans as they confirmed that Lionel Messi is included in the squad after missing last weekend's game against Lorient due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. However, with the Argentine international just returning this week to training, it seems unlikely that he would feature in the side's starting 11.

After a slow start in Paris, the 35-year-old has been in brilliant form. He has not only scored 12 goals but has also contributed with 14 assists in all competitions for PSG this season. While Messi has been included in the squad, PSG will miss the services of star center-back Marquinhos, who is left out of the squad due to muscle discomfort. Additionally, goalkeeper Keylor Navas will also miss the clash against Auxerre as he has not been picked in the matchday squad due to unknown reasons.

ALSO READ | Football fever grips Kerala as fans erect giant cutouts of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo & Neymar

Meanwhile, PSG's full squad for the clash against Auxerre is given below:

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Juan Bernat, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Rico, Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Pablo Sarabia, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, Carlos Soler, Lionel Messi, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Hugo Ekitike, Alexandre Letellier