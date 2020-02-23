PSG Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Ligue 1 Match Details

The PSG vs BOD Dream11 preview throws up an intriguing match-up in Ligue 1. PSG and Bordeaux are two of the few sides that are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 games. However, the PSG vs BOD Dream11 preview also shows the contrasting ways the two sides have established this record over the last couple of weeks. Here is our PSG vs BOD Dream11 prediction, PSG vs BOD Dream11 team, PSG vs BOD Dream11 top picks and more details as the match will start at 1.30 AM IST on Monday, February 24, 2020.

PSG vs BOD Dream11 team preview

There have been few complaints from PSG fans this season as Neymar and co. sit on top of the Ligue 1 table. With a 10-point lead over second-placed Marseille, PSG look well-placed to continue their rich vein of form in the league. However, Thomas Tuchel's will now be nursing the scrapes of defeat from the 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. PSG travelled to the Westfalenstadion with a close to fully-fit side. However, Erling Haaland's double spelt trouble for the Parisians earlier this week. PSG will look to put their Champions League troubles behind them as they look for a fifth consecutive win in Ligue 1 this weekend against Bordeaux.

PSG vs BOD Dream11 top picks

With PSG comfortably topping the Ligue 1 table, the PSG vs BOD Dream11 top picks will, unsurprisingly, be dominated by the Parisians. Chief among the PSG vs BOD Dream11 top picks will be Mauro Icardi. Mauro Icardi has already scored 11 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season. The on-loan Argentine was left on the bench for the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund and, therefore, will be in running for a starting berth against Bordeaux.

PSG vs BOD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Benoit Costil

Defenders - Pablo Castro, Thomas Meunier, Edson Andre Sitoe

Midfielders - Angel Di Maria, Yacine Adli, Pablo Sarabia, Youssef Ait Bennasser

Forwards - Mauro Icardi (captain), Kylian Mbappe (vice-captain), Hwang Ui-Jo

PSG vs BOD Dream11 prediction

With the PSG vs BOD Dream11 top picks done and dusted, a distinct PSG flavour is evident in the PSG vs BOD Dream11 team. Moreover, PSG are the runaway leaders in Ligue 1, with Bordeaux 27 points adrift of the league leaders. Our PSG vs BOD Dream11 prediction for this game, therefore, is a comfortable 3-0 win for PSG.

Note: Our PSG vs BOD Dream11 prediction is based out of our own analysis and the PSG Vs BOD Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results from the game.

