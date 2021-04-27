PSG Vs Man City: Here's What Mauricio Pochettino Had To Say About The UCL Mega Clash

PSG will square off against Manchester City for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final showdown at the Parc des Princes. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 9:00 PM local time on Wednesday, April 28 (12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 29). Here is what Mauricio Pochettino had to say ahead of the PSG vs Man City clash.

PSG vs Man City: Mauricio Pochettino praises Pep Guardiola

Mauricio Pochettino is known to be one of the most humble coaches in football and he showed that when he praised Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola. The relations between the two managers seemed to have improved since Guardiola disrespected Pochettino's Tottenham. Guardiola had once branded Spurs as "the Harry Kane team". During Pochettino's reign at Tottenham, the team often relied on Harry Kane to win.

Ahead of the UCL semi-final showdown, Pochettino said, "For me, he is the best. I admire him and think he is doing a fantastic job not only at Manchester City but in Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He is an amazing, intelligent coach, always thinking of different strategies and game plans. I love to challenge him and the teams he prepared."

However, Pochettino did acknowledge that such great success at Manchester City would not have been possible had it not been because of the star talent that City possess. "Not only the best manager. The club is important, too. A club that trusts you to build a team and provides you with all the tools to be successful. That is the combination at Manchester City between Pep, the coaching staff, the club, the board, everyone. They create an amazing structure, very solid, and a very clear idea of how they need to act to be successful."

PSG and Manchester City team news: Predicted starting line-up

PSG team news: Keylor Navas, Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

ðŸŽ¦ @neymarjr : "We are facing a very strong Manchester City team which we respect, but we will do everything we can to win" ðŸ‘Š#UCL | #PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/JHzmpet3ZQ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 27, 2021

Man City team news: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

PSG vs Man City: How to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-final live in India?

In India, the Champions League semi-final will broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The PSG vs Man City live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.