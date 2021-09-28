PSG Vs Man City Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch In India, UK And US?

A mouthwatering tie awaits footballing fans across the world as two European heavyweights battle it out in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage, Paris Saint-Germain take on Manchester City. The match is scheduled for 12:20 AM IST on Wednesday, September 29 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Both the teams have a point to prove having lost in the Champions League final just recently, PSG lost in the 2020 final to Bayern Munich, and City lost to Chelsea in 2021 final.

PSG vs Manchester City Match Preview

This is a match that was expected to be played out in the latter stages of the UCL but a treat it is nonetheless. PSG will be looking to pick up their first win of the Champions League Group Stage after having drawn their first match 1-1 to Club Brugge. City on the other hand will be hoping to build on their strong start after they defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match of the Champions League Group Stage.

PSG had a perfect start to their domestic campaign having won all eight of their Ligue 1 matches so far and sit 9 points ahead at the top of the league standings. The Cityzens got off to a rocky start but have since managed to gain ground and sit second after having defeated Chelsea 1-0 over the weekend.

Messi will be facing off against his former coach Pep Guardiola. They have faced each other on four occasions in the past and Messi has played a crucial role in each match barring one. With six goals in four games against Pep's sides, Messi will undoubtedly be the man to watch when the two sides face each other on Tuesday night.

PSG vs Manchester City Team News

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said that Lionel Messi is likely to be fit for the clash against City. The Argentine forward was a doubt for the Group A game due to a bruised knee that prevented him from featuring in PSG's last two games against Metz and Montpellier. Sergio Ramos will still be unavailable for the team as he continues to recover from an injury.

Pep Guardiola has been boosted with the return of Aymeric Laporte and Rodri at Chelsea following their respective injuries and John Stones as well made his return as he was on the bench at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic PSG vs Manchester City clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The match can also be live-streamed via the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The game is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 29 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How to watch PSG vs Man City UEFA Champions League match in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch Champions League matches in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website with the PSG vs Man City match to kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 28.

How to watch PSG vs Man City UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K) with the PSG vs Man City match scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Tuesday, September 28.

Image: AP/Twitter/@PSG_English