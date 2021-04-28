PSG Vs Man City Prediction, Team News, Live Stream, Champions League Preview

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will square off against Man City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 28 for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. The clash between the two European giants is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Thursday, April 29 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the PSG vs Man City team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

PSG vs Man City: Champions League semi-final game preview

PSG progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating reigning champions Bayern Munich in the quarters. Despite the scoreline tied at 3-3 at the end of both legs, PSG prevailed on away goals to make it to the final four. However, Mauricio Pochettino's men are in 2nd place on the Ligue 1 standings, just a point behind Lille. The reigning French champions recorded a 3-1 win over Metz at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Man City secured a 4-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals. Pep Guardiola's men are currently at the summit of the Premier League standings and have all but wrapped the domestic title. At the weekend, the Cityzens also beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the EFL Cup final. However, Man City will now turn their attention towards the blockbuster clash against PSG in the Champions League this week.

PSG vs Man City team news, injuries and suspensions

For PSG, Juan Bernat is the only long-term absentee. The Parisians will also be glad to have Kylian Mbappe back in the squad and training following a mild injury scare. He is now expected to lead the attack with Neymar on Wednesday.

ðŸ’¬ PEP: Everyone is fit and ready and happy I think. I am grateful to have this opportunity to be there. For us it is new and we are incredibly grateful to live it.



We know what we have to do. One game at a time. We go there and try to win that game. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 27, 2021

Man City have no injuries or suspensions heading into this game. John Stones is available for selection following his suspension in the League Cup final and Ederson is expected to replace Zack Steffen in goal as well. The out-of-form Raheem Sterling might make way for Bernardo Silva.

PSG vs Man City prediction

Given that PSG are playing this game at home and have Mbappe and Neymar playing this fixture, our prediction is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Champions League live telecast details: How to watch PSG vs Man City live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The PSG vs Man City live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Man City, PSG Instagram