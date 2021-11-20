PSG Vs Nantes Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK & US?

Paris Saint-Germain welcome FC Nantes to the Parc des Princes in game week 14 of the Ligue 1 on Saturday, November 20th at 9:30 PM IST.

PSG are currently atop the league table having won 11, drawn one and lost one of their 13 games and sits comfortably on top, with the team placed second currently 10 points behind. As for Nantes, they find themselves 11th on the table having won five, drawn three and lost five of the 13 games so far. In terms of head-to-head, today's clash will be the 87th time the two teams are meeting in Ligue 1. Paris Saint-Germain has won on 39 occasions while Nantes have won 27 times with 20 other matches ending in draws.

As for team news, PSG will be without Presnel Kimpembe who isn't fit, and will also miss Neymar, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Rafinha, but on the other side, Sergio Ramos has begun training and could potentially make his PSG debut this weekend, mostly coming in on as a substitute. Nantes meanwhile have no known injury concerns but will be without defender Nicolas Pallois who is suspended for the clash.

Ligue 1: PSG vs Nantes Live Stream details (India)

Fans in India can stream the match live on the VOOT and Jio TV app. While those looking to watch it on cable TV can do so by tuning in to VH1 SD and VH1 HD channels.

Ligue 1: PSG vs Nantes Live Stream details (UK & US)

Fans in the United States of America can catch the live-action of the game between PSG and Nantes on beIN Sports as well as on USATV5 Etats Unis. As for those in the United Kingdom, BT Sport has the exclusive rights for the Ligue 1 and fans can catch the live action on one of BT Sports channels.

PSG vs Nantes predicted playing XIs

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI: Keylor Navas; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

Football Club de Nantes Predicted XI: Alban Lafont, Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani;, Kalifa Coulibaly

Image: AP