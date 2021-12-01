PSG Vs Nice Live Stream: How To Watch Lionel Messi In Action In UK, India And US?

French outfit Nice is up against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Ligue 1 2021-22 clash that is scheduled to take place at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France on Wednesday night, local time. PSG head into the match after defeating St-Etienne 1-3, in the Ligue-1 clash on November 28. At the same time, Nice heads into the Parc des Princes stadium after facing a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Metz on November 28.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, PSG sits at the top of Ligue 1 2021-22 standings with 13 wins, one draw, and a loss to their name in 15 matches. Whereas, Nice sit third in the standings having won eight wins, three draws, and four losses to their name in 15 matches so far. Heading into the match, legendary footballer Lionel Messi will be expected to continue his stellar form after winning his record seventh Ballon d’Or award in 2021. Messi has played 11 matches so far in the 2021 season, since joining PSG in the summer transfer window, and has scored a total of four goals in the process.

How to watch PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 match live streaming in India?

Football fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 match by tuning in to the TV5 Monde and Colors channel. At the same time, the live streaming of the match will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV. The match is scheduled to start from Parc des Princes at 1.30 am on Thursday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 match live streaming in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the PSG vs Nice match by tuning in to BT Sport 2. Meanwhile, fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the BT Sport app. The match is scheduled to start at 8.00 pm on Wednesday in the UK from Parc des Princes.

How to watch PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 match live streaming in the US?

Soccer fans in the United States (US), meanwhile, can enjoy the live telecast of the match by tuning in to beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Espanol channels. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on beIN Sports Connect and fuboTV. Meanwhile, the match is scheduled to start from Parc des Princes at 3.00 pm on Wednesday in the US.

