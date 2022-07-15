Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on US Quevilly-Rouen in their first pre-season fixture ahead of the new campaign. While the Parisians won their tenth league Ligue 1 title last season, they will still want to feature their top stars in pre-season to keep them in good shape ahead of the new season. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch the PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen live streaming from around the world.

Where is the PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen pre-season friendly match being played?

The PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen match is slated to take place at the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo, which is the training ground of the Ligue 1 heavyweights.

How to watch the PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen match in India?

The pre-season friendly between PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India. Although the live streaming of the match will be available on PSG TV Premium and club's official Twitch channel. As for the live updates and scores of the match, fans can track the social media handles of PSG. Match begins at 8.30 PM IST.

The first 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 of the season! 🥰



🆚 @QRM

⌚️ 5pm CEST



You can watch live on #PSGTV and the Paris Saint-Germain @Twitch channelhttps://t.co/HVu9F8ZKgp — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 15, 2022

How to watch the PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen match in the UK?

PSG TV Premium will also carry the live streaming of the match between PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen in the United Kingdom. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM BST on Friday, July 15.

How to watch the PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen match in the US?

Football enthusiasts in the United States of America can watch the pre-season friendly between PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen on PSG TV Premium. They can also tune in to PSG's official Twitch channel.to watch the live streaming of today's match. In the US, the match will begin at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, July 15. In South America, match will begin at 12:00 PM.

How to watch the PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen match in Australia?

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen pre-season friendly match can be watched on PSG Premium and Paris Saint-Germain's Twitch channel. The match starts at 1:00 AM AEST on Saturday, July 16.

How to watch the PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen match in France?

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen pre-season friendly will only be streamed on their official streaming app. It begins at 5:00 PM CET on Friday, July 15.

PSG's full squad

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas, Alexandre Letellier, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defender: Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat

Midfield: Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Leandro Paredes, Pablo Sarabia, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes

Forward: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Lionel Messi