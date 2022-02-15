PSG Vs Real Madrid: Are Messi, Neymar & Mbappe Playing In Crucial UCL Match?

In the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Real Madrid will take a trip to Paris to play against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG come into the round after finishing second in Group A behind Manchester City and in the Ligue 1 hold a 13-point lead over other domestic rivals. Meanwhile, 13-time European champions Real Madrid finished first in Group D and have a four-point lead ahead of second-placed Sevilla in the La Liga.

Champions League: Are Messi, Neymar & Mbappe playing in the crucial UCL tie?

For PSG, all of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are available for the clash and will form a formidable trio up front. All eyes will be on the star-studded line-up to breach through Real Madrid's solid defence and go past Thibaut Courtois.

PSG vs Real Madrid Possible starting line-ups

PSG Probable Line-up: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Paredes, Pereira, Verratti; Mbappe, Messi, Neymar

Real Madrid Probable Line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between PSG and Real Madrid live in India, can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The PSG vs Real Madrid match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on fuboTV and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 3 channel and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Messi Hat-trick? David James on the outcome of the match

David James said that a Messi Hat-trick will be a perfect end to this game. “Real Madrid will be highly influential on the outcome of that result. And therefore that would give Messi as much satisfaction as being the goal scorer of the winning goal. So yeah. Perfect World. Messi. Hattrick back of every newspaper and a million likes on social media," he said on Sony Sports Network.

Image: AP