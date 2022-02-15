PSG Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

The UEFA Champions League is back this week with the Round of 16 featuring several huge clashes, but perhaps none more so than Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) taking on La Liga giants Real Madrid on Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes.

Both clubs have been utterly dominant in their domestic leagues as PSG currently lead the Ligue 1 standings with 59 points, 13 points clear of second-placed Marseille. Similarly, Real Madrid also currently lead the La Liga standings with 54 points, four points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

The PSG vs Real Madrid game is scheduled to kick-off live at 1:30 AM IST on February 16. Ahead of what promises to be perhaps the most enthralling clash of the Round of 16, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, the US and the UK, and the PSG vs Real Madrid live stream details.

PSG vs Real Madrid live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights. The PSG vs Real Madrid match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD in English. The game will also be telecasted in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD and on Sony Ten 4 in Tamil & Telegu.

Meanwhile, the PSG vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the PSG vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick off live at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 15.

How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. The PSG vs Real Madrid game will be telecast live on BT Sports 3. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM BST on Tuesday, February 15.

