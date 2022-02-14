PSG Vs Real Madrid: Pochettino Downplays UCL Hopes: 'trying To Win Trophy For 50 Years'

Mauricio Pochettino could be set for his biggest game as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach, as his side take on 13-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winners Real Madrid in the Round of 16. The pressure is on the Argentine coach to deliver as he is expected to win the UCL with the Ligue 1 giants after making some marquee signings during the summer transfer window, including that of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Ahead of the PSG vs Real Madrid clash, Pochettino downplayed the expectations of winning the UEFA Champions League, stating that his side had been attempting to clinch the trophy for the past 50 years.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Pochettino does not believe his side are favourites

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said, "PSG have been trying to win this trophy for 50 years so we are the challengers. The team we are coming up against are the ones who are used to winning the Champions League." The Ligue 1 giants' best result in the UCL has been reaching the finals when they did so in the 2019/20 edition of the tournament, only to lose 1-0 to eventual champions Bayern Munich.

PSG vs Real Madrid team news: Neymar return is possible

Ahead of the PSG vs Real Madrid clash on Tuesday, the Ligue 1 giants are likely to receive a massive boost as Neymar is likely to return to the side. The Brazilian winger has not played in any game for his club since November due to an ankle injury he suffered against Saint-Etienne on November 28.

The only player that will miss this clash due to injury is Sergio Ramos after the former Real Madrid captain suffered a calf problem just days before what promises to be an enthralling encounter. Meanwhile, Idrissa Gana Gueye or Abdou Diallo will also not feature in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after they returned just last week from winning the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

