Gareth Southgate's England is among the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The Harry Kane-led team is set to face Iran in their opening Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium on November 21. England will look to start the tournament with a bang, having reached the last four stage of the 2018 edition. Both teams have never faced each other in an international competition and this will be the first meeting between both countries at the FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the encounter, a 'psychic' camel has taken the Internet by storm after making a winner's prediction between England and Iran.

England vs Iran: Which team will win the opening Group B fixture? Ask Camilla

England is looking to win their opening match at World Cup for just the second time in 12 years. According to a report by The Sun, Camilla, a camel, has predicted the Three Lions to beat Iran. Camilla's estate agent owners Jenny and Vernon Moore, from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, have said that she’s 'never wrong'.

“It’s the best possible omen for Gareth and the boys. Getting past the group stage is in the bag. We asked her to choose between our and our opponents’ flags placed on easels a few yards in front of her and she marched straight up to the St George’s cross every time," said Vernon.

FIFA to impose strict punishment on England captain Harry Kane

The star-studded England team will start as favourites against Iran in their opening Qatar 2022 match. However, troubles await England skipper Harry Kane, who faces a ban from FIFA over his decision to wear 'OneLove' armbands.

Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate said they “want to wear the OneLove Armband” at their opening match but according to a Telegraph report, FIFA banned Kane from wearing the designed armband which shows solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community at the Qatar World Cup.

The World Cup rules require captains’ armbands must be authorised and provided by FIFA. Earlier, ESPN had reported that the English FA along with the others involved wrote to FIFA and UEFA informing them of their intentions. After the opening match against Iran, England will face the United States and Wales in their remaining Group B matches.