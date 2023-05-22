'Public Condemnation Is Not Enough': Ex-Madrid Stalwart Backs Vinicius Jr Over Racism

The football realm is lending its support to Vinicius Junior as the player became the subject of racist chants during Real Madrid’s game against Valencia in La Liga. The match had to be held for a few minutes as Vinicius appeared to confront the fans, who were hurling racist abuses towards him. Madrid eventually lost the match by 0-1, but the incident created massive outrage worldwide.

Manchester United midfielder lends his support for Vinicius Junior

Brazil midfielder Casemiro became the latest player who took a stand to stand by the side of his international colleague. In the aftermath of the scene, the Manchester United midfielder took to Twitter to express his solidarity with the Madrid forward. He posted, “I feel disappointed and very sad to see, ashamed, how episodes of racism with my team-mate Vinicius Junior are repeated.

“We cannot continue to tolerate this problem that transcends sport, affects the whole of society and goes unpunished.

“Public condemnation is not enough, punishment is necessary. La Liga must urgently take exemplary measures, because these repeated incidents of racism tarnish the image not only of Spanish football, but also of all world football. And the feeling must be unanimous: zero tolerance!”

Read More: Real Madrid lodge complaint with Spanish prosecutors following Vinicius Jr racism incident

Earlier Real Madrid also lodged an official complaint with the Spanish prosecutors as the club confirmed it through a lengthy statement.

"Real Madrid CF shows its strongest revulsion and condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinícius Junior. These facts constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic State of law.

"Real Madrid considers that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, for which reason it has filed the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General's Office, specifically with the Prosecutor's Office against hate crimes and discrimination, so that the facts can be investigated and clear responsibilities.

"Article 124 of the Spanish Constitution establishes the functions of the Public Prosecutor's Office to promote the action of justice in defense of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.

Read More: Real Madrid coach says Vinícius didn't want to continue playing in game after racist chants



"For this reason, and given the seriousness of the events that occurred, Real Madrid has turned to the State Attorney General's Office, without prejudice to its appearance as a private prosecution in the proceedings that are being initiated."