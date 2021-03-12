Puebla Vs Atlas Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Club Puebla will square off against Atlas FC at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura on Friday, March 12. The game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM local time (Saturday, March 13 at 7:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Puebla vs Atlas team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

Puebla vs Atlas preview

Puebla are currently in sixth place on the Liga MX table with 16 points from 10 games. Nicolas Larcamon's side have won four, drawn four and lost two of their 10 league games this season. Puebla are unbeaten in their last five league games, winning three of them. However, they were held to a rather underwhelming 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL in their last home game. Santiago Ormeno's goal cancelled out Andre-Pierre Gignac's 11th-minute opener.

Meanwhile, Atlas are in seventh place on the Liga MX table, with 15 points from 10 games. Leandro Cufre's side have won four, drawn three and lost three of their league games this campaign. Atlas are unbeaten in their last seven games, winning four out of their last five. Last weekend, Atlas cruised to a 2-0 win over Juarez to continue their impressive form in this season's Clausura.

Puebla vs Atlas team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams have no injury concerns or suspensions for the game and are likely to pick their strongest XI's.

Predicted starting line-up for Puebla: Antony Silva, Jesus Paganoni, George Corral, Maximiliano Perg, Emanuel Gularte, Christian Tabo, Clifford Aboagye, Daniel Alvarez, Salvador Reyes, Santiago Ormeno, Omar Fernandez.

Predicted starting line-up for Atlas: Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaria, Luis Reyes, Jose Abella, Jesus Alberto Angulo, Renato Ibarra, Luciano Acosta, Jairo Torres, Edgar Zaldivar, Victor Malcorra, Milton Caraglio.

Puebla vs Atlas prediction

Both teams are on a good run of form at the moment and hard to beat. However, given that Puebla are playing this fixture at their home ground, our prediction is a narrow 1-0 win for the hosts.

Liga MX live stream: Where to watch Puebla vs Atlas live?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. In the UK, the Puebla vs Atlas live stream will be available on bet365. In the USA, the game will be streamed on the TUDN App. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

