PUL Vs TKY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All J League Match Details

Shimizu S-Pulse will play against FC Tokyo in the J League on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The match will be played at IAI Stadium Nihondaira. Let us look at PUL vs TKY Dream11 Match schedule, the PUL vs TKY Dream11 prediction, the PUL vs TKY Dream11 top picks and other PUL vs TKY match details.

Also Read | Harry Maguire told his brother that he would definitely score a goal against Chelsea

PUL vs TKY Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: IAI Stadium Nihondaira, Shimizu-Ku.

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

PUL vs TKY Dream11 Match Preview

Both teams will play their first game of the new season of the J League. Last season, FC Tokyo finished second on the J League points table. Shimizu S-Pulse, on the other hand, finished 12th on the points table.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Kylian Mbappe The 'present And Future' Of Football

PUL vs TKY Dream11 top picks from squads

PUL vs TKY Dream11 top picks:

FC Tokyo - Hatana Go, Hayashi Akihiro, Morishige Masato, Muroya Sei, Nakamura Hotaka, Nakamura Takumi, Ogawa Ryoya, Oumari Joan, Watanabe Tsuyoshi.

PUL vs TKY Dream11 top picks:

Shimizu S-Pulse - Neto Volpi, Takuo Okubo, Togo Umeda, Yoshiaki Arai, Yohei Nishibe, Yugo Tatsuta, Valdo, Seok ho Hwang, Naoya Fukumori, Kazunori Yoshimoto.

Also Read | Europa League 2019-20 where to watch in India as Man United, Arsenal aim progress

PUL vs TKY Dream11 Team Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Keita Nakamura

Vice-captain: Nakamura Takumi

PUL vs TKY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hatana Go

Defenders: Nakamura Takumi, Muroya Sei, Kenta Ito, Ryo Okui

Midfielders: Yosuke Kawai, Hideki Ishige, Takahagi Yojiro

Forwards: Keita Nakamura, Oliveira Diego, Tagawa Kyosuke

Also Read | Tottenham dealt with major blow as Son Heung-min suffers long-term, SERIOUS injury

PUL vs TKY Dream11 Prediction

FC Tokyo are the favourites to win the match against Shimizu S-Pulse as per our PUL vs TKY Dream11 Prediction.

Note: Our PUL vs TKY Dream11 Prediction is based on our own analysis and PUL vs TKY Dream11 Team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.