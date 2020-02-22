PUL Vs TKY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All J League Match Details

Shimizu S-Pulse will play against FC Tokyo in the J League on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The match will be played at IAI Stadium Nihondaira. Let us look at PUL vs TKY Dream11 Match schedule, the PUL vs TKY Dream11 prediction, the PUL vs TKY Dream11 top picks and other PUL vs TKY match details.
Venue: IAI Stadium Nihondaira, Shimizu-Ku.
Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Time: 9.30 AM IST
1日のOFFを挟んだ今日、23日(日) #清水エスパルス 戦に向けて #小平グランド でトレーニングを行いました!!!!✊✊✊— FC東京【公式】🔜2/23 J1開幕 清水戦(A) (@fctokyoofficial) February 21, 2020
2020シーズン J1リーグ開幕戦まであと2日!!🙌🙌#FC東京 見るなら #DAZN で!!
▶️https://t.co/aL1LFNgyhn #fctokyo #tokyo pic.twitter.com/opBfo0Q4Wn
Both teams will play their first game of the new season of the J League. Last season, FC Tokyo finished second on the J League points table. Shimizu S-Pulse, on the other hand, finished 12th on the points table.
Captain: Keita Nakamura
Vice-captain: Nakamura Takumi
Goalkeeper: Hatana Go
Defenders: Nakamura Takumi, Muroya Sei, Kenta Ito, Ryo Okui
Midfielders: Yosuke Kawai, Hideki Ishige, Takahagi Yojiro
Forwards: Keita Nakamura, Oliveira Diego, Tagawa Kyosuke
FC Tokyo are the favourites to win the match against Shimizu S-Pulse as per our PUL vs TKY Dream11 Prediction.