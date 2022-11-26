Qatar Suffers Early FIFA World Cup Exit; Know Which Host Suffered Similar Fate In Past

Qatar's journey at FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end less than a week after the tournament started. The campaign started with a 0-2 loss to Ecuador which also earned them the distinction of becoming the first host nation to lose the opening match of the FIFA World Cup. Senegal handed Qatar a 1-3 defeat on Friday, November 25 eliminating the team from the tournament with a game to go. The exit of the host nation was confirmed after the Netherlands vs Ecuador match later in the day ended in a 1-1 draw.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar earns dubious distinction after an early exit

Qatar on Friday became the quickest host nation team to depart the tournament in the 92-year history of the World Cup. The country hosting this year's FIFA World Cup 2022 is not the only host nation to get eliminated in the group stage. The 2010 edition of the World Cup hosted by South Africa saw the host nation failing to get past the group stage.

However, the African side at least went out with a win and a draw from their three games. Qatar, who was controversially given the rights to host the FIFA World Cup back in 2010, now faces a huge battle to win the final match against the Netherlands to avoid any more unwanted records.

Senegal vs Qatar match highlights

Qatar never qualified for the World Cup but got an automatic entry as the host nation. Compared to the opening match, Qatar did play well and managed to score their first goal in the history of the tournament. After managing to hold Senegal in the first 40 minutes of the match, Qatar fell behind after an amateurish mistake by central defender Boualem Khoukhi. The first goal came in the 41st minute after Khouki failed to clear the ball properly despite being under no pressure. He landed on his backside with the ball dribbling away from him. Boulaye Dia lashed it in for his first World Cup goal.

Diedhiou doubled the lead at the start of the second half with a header from a corner while two Qatar defenders failed to stop him. Mohammed Muntari did pull one back for the host in the 78th minute to make the match more interesting. However, Bamba Dieng landed the nail in the coffin by scoring the goal in the 84th minute.