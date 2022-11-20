Qatar Vs Ecuador Live Streaming: How To Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener In India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, will get underway with the Qatar vs Ecuador, Group A match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Qatar and Ecuador are accompanied by Senegal and Netherlands in the Group A of the marquee football event, as 32 participating teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will earn qualification for the Round of 16, which will be held between December 3 to 6.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the live-streaming details and full squads of Qatar and Ecuador.

When will the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match begin?

The Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where is the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match taking place?

The Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match is slated to be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, which is around 40 kms away from Doha.

How to watch the live streaming of the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA WC 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Qatar vs Ecuador match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free in India.

How to watch the live telecast of the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA WC 2022 match?

The live telecast of the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador will be available on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: Full squads

Qatar:

Goalkeepers: Saad Alsheeb (Al Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al Gharafa).

Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al Duhail), Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd), Homam Ahmed (Al Gharafa), Jassem Gaber (Al Arabi).

Midfielders: Ali Asad (Al Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al Duhail), Mohammed Waad (Al Sadd), Salem Al-Hajri (Al Sadd), Moustafa Tarek (Al Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail), Abdelaziz Hatim (Al Rayyan), Ismail Mohamad (Al Duhail).

Forwards: Naif Alhadhrami (Al Rayyan), Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al Gharafa), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al Sadd), Khalid Muneer (Al Wakrah), Akram Afif (Al Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Mohamed Muntari (Al Duhail)

Ecuador:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (Deportes Tolima), Hernan Galindez (Aucas), Moises Ramirez (Independiente)

Defenders: Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Pervis Estupinan (Brighton), Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp), Diego Palacios (LAFC), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna)

Midfielders: (Brighton), Jose Cifuentes (LAFC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Carlos Grueso (Augsburg), Jhegson Mendez (LAFC), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

Forwards: Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Angel Mena (Club Leon), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid), Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys), Kevin Rodriguez (Imbabura SC), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)