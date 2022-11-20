From Mohamed Salah To Paul Pogba, Look At Best XI Who Are Not Part Of FIFA World Cup 2022

Some of the best players from the world are currently in Qatar as they gear up for the biggest sporting spectacle in world football. The FIFA World Cup 2022 gets underway on Sunday, November 20 with Qatar vs Ecuador scheduled as the opening match of the tournament. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will all be playing on the biggest stage of international football, while some players will be watching the tournament from home. We list eleven players who either failed to qualify for the tournament with their country or have been ruled out due to injury.

A look at top XI players missing FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

For the second consecutive year, Italy will not be playing on the world stage after failing to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022. Italy lost their playoff semifinal at home to North Macedonia. Had the Italians made it to Qatar, PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma, who was the player of the tournament at Euro 2020, would have entered the tournament as one of the world's best goalkeepers.

Defenders

Reece James

Despite having the likes of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gareth Southgate will certainly miss the presence of James. The Chelsea right-back not only proved to be a good defender but also provides an edge while going forward. James was ruled out due to a knee injury suffered during the Champions League

David Alaba

The Real Madrid center-back has been winning major honours at the club, however, he will be spending time at home with Austria failing to qualify for Qatar.

Andy Robertson

Scotland failed to secure a place in the World Cup after failing to beat Ukraine in a playoff semifinal in June. With Robertson watching the tournament back home, Liverpool can expect him to stay injury free as they try and push for the Premier League title. After missing out in 2022, the 28-year-old would seek to make it to the United States, Mexico and Canada for the 2026 World Cup.

Presnel Kimpembe

The 2018 World Cup winner is the latest casualty of injuries just before the start of the World Cup. The central defender pulled out Monday after failing to sufficiently recover from a six-week layoff following a hamstring injury.

Midfielders

Paul Pogba

The midfielder was instrumental in France winning the World Cup back in 2018. The 29-year-old was expected to be in Qatar for the World Cup but a knee injury forced him out of the tournament. The midfielder, who came to Juventus on a free transfer from Manchester United during the summer transfer window, is yet to make a competitive appearance.

N'golo Kante

Just like Pogba, N'Golo Kante will also be absent from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Chelsea midfielder, who kept things tight in front of back four for Didier Deschamps back in 2018, has been trying to come back from a hamstring injury.

Marco Reus

The Borussia Dortmund captain sustained an ankle injury and failed to recover fully in time for the Qatar tournament. Reus also missed the 2014 World Cup after getting injured on the eve of Germany's departure for Brazil, where they won the title.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian striker failed to fully overcome a shoulder injury during the 2018 World Cup. The Liverpool forward had the chance for redemption by qualifying for Qatar. However, the 30-year-old missed a spot kick in Senegal in the World Cup playoff resulting in Egypt failing to qualify.

Erling Haaland

The Manchester City striker could not inspire his country to World Cup qualification after Norway finished third in their qualifying group. The Netherlands qualified as group winners and Turkey beat Norway to a playoff spot before losing to Portugal. However, the young striker with his goal-scoring exploits can still carry his national team to the next World Cup in 2026.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema’s dream of winning the World Cup is over before the campaign started after he was ruled out due to injury. The striker tore a muscle in his left thigh during training on Saturday.