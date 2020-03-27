Coronavirus Pandemic: Radja Nainggolan Fears He Could Infect Sick Wife With COVID-19

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world. Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world with almost 80,000 COVID-19 cases. Italy also overtook China in terms of the coronavirus-related death toll as it crossed 8,200 mark on Thursday. Serie A midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who has represented Inter Milan and AS Roma in the past, spoke about his own personal fears amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Italy.

Serie A: Radja Nainggolan stunned former employers Inter Milan with this equaliser

Radja Nainggolan joined Cagliari from Inter in the summer so his sick wife could be closer to her family.



Radja Nainggolan joined Cagliari from Inter in the summer so his sick wife could be closer to her family.

Today, he scored a late equaliser for Cagliari against Inter.

COVID-19 lockdown in Italy

Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect wife with coronavirus as she battles cancer

In a lengthy post on his official Instagram handle, Radja Nainggolan revealed that he is fearful of infecting his wife Claudia, who has a weak immune system amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nainggolan was quoted as saying that "Coronavirus is a big problem, we're only talking about this. Hospitals are being avoided and therapies are being pushed back a bit It's therefore hoped that everything will go well as quickly as possible because she [Claudia] still has a weak immune system. Therefore, she's avoiding hospitals. There are waiting lists that determine when she can go next. Now, when I go shopping, there's a risk that I can catch the virus. When I get home, I'm afraid I could pass it on to her, but I'm careful and I think everything went well. We've already gone through the toughest period, things are going in the right direction right now."

Coronavirus pandemic

Serie A: Radja Nainggolan returned to former club Cagliari from Inter to support his wife

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan will return to his old club Cagliari on loan today. A surprising move for many, but his wife Claudia is from Sardinia and is currently battling with cancer.

