Coronavirus Pandemic: Radja Nainggolan Fears He Could Infect Sick Wife With COVID-19

Football News

Coronavirus pandemic: Radja Nainggolan reveals fears of infecting wife Claudio with the COVID-19 virus. Claudia revealed she is battling cancer since July 2019.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world. Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world with almost 80,000 COVID-19 cases. Italy also overtook China in terms of the coronavirus-related death toll as it crossed 8,200 mark on Thursday. Serie A midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who has represented Inter Milan and AS Roma in the past, spoke about his own personal fears amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Italy.

Serie A: Radja Nainggolan stunned former employers Inter Milan with this equaliser

COVID-19 lockdown in Italy

Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect wife with coronavirus as she battles cancer

In a lengthy post on his official Instagram handle, Radja Nainggolan revealed that he is fearful of infecting his wife Claudia, who has a weak immune system amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nainggolan was quoted as saying that "Coronavirus is a big problem, we're only talking about this. Hospitals are being avoided and therapies are being pushed back a bit It's therefore hoped that everything will go well as quickly as possible because she [Claudia] still has a weak immune system. Therefore, she's avoiding hospitals. There are waiting lists that determine when she can go next. Now, when I go shopping, there's a risk that I can catch the virus. When I get home, I'm afraid I could pass it on to her, but I'm careful and I think everything went well. We've already gone through the toughest period, things are going in the right direction right now."

Coronavirus pandemic

Serie A: Radja Nainggolan returned to former club Cagliari from Inter to support his wife

First Published:
