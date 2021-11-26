Ralf Rangnick Arrives In England To Finalise Deal With Manchester United: Reports

As per reports, Manchester United are said to be closing in on appointing Ralf Rangnick a new interim manager for the remainder of the 2021-22 season and reports in Russia mention that the manager has already left the county and is England to finalize terms and put pen on a deal.

As things stand, Ralf Rangnick is currently the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow and reports suggest that the manager has agreed on a two-and-a-half-year deal, 6 months as an interim boss and 2 years thereafter as a 'consultant'. The Red Devils also pushed for a work permit but it has taken them longer to secure it in time for the German to take charge of Sunday's trip to Chelsea.

While Ralf Rangnick has agreed to personal terms with Manchester United, the club is still in the process of reaching an agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick to be released, with finalization expected in the next 24 to 48 hours. But with reports suggesting that the German has arrived in England, it means that the deal is almost done.

All you need to know about the likely new Manchester United manager

The 63-year-old German began his coaching career at lower league clubs before he landed a role with his former side Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. However, he was sacked after a poor second season. He then joined Hannover 96 and got them promoted to the Bundesliga and spent three years at the club before joining FC Schalke 04 with whom he had two spells. In between his stints with Shalke, the manager spent five years at 1899 Hoffenheim.

Ralf Rangnick then became the Director of Football for both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, while also coaching RB Leipzig on two occasions. He later oversaw football initiatives at the New York Red Bulls and also was a part of the team responsible for the takeover of the Red Bull Bragantino (known as Clube Atletico Bragantino).

In July 2021, he signed a three-year contract as head of sports and development for Russian Premier League club FC Lokomotiv Moscow.

Image: AP