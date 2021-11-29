Ralf Rangnick Issues 1st Statement After Appointment As Manchester United Interim Manager

Quick links:
Image: AP
Veteran German coach Ralf Rangnick revealed how excited he is to coach Manchester United for the remainder of the season after the club confirmed his appointment as interim manager a few hours ago on Monday, November 29. Once his term as interim coach ends, he will continue with the club as a consultant for a further two years.
However, the German manager will not be able to join the team until his work visa is finalized, which may take a few more days. Rangnick was confirmed as the new boss a week after Ole Gunnar Solskaer was axed following the Red Devils' disappointing 4-1 defeat to Watford on November 20.
After being confirmed as the interim manager, Ralf Rangick said in a statement, "I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club's longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."
Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick 🔴🇩🇪#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2021
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager on November 21 after the club suffered three defeats in five games, including a humiliating 5-0 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool. Since the Norwegian was axed, the Red Devils have beaten Villarreal 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League, and also earned a hard-fought draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.
The club's official statement to welcome Ralf Rangnick read,
"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, subject to work visa requirements.
Following this period, Ralf and the club have agreed that he will continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.
John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: "Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.
Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.
Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the first team until Ralf’s work visa is finalised.
The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Lokomotiv Moscow for their co-operation in the process of bringing Ralf to Manchester United."