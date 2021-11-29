Ralf Rangnick Issues 1st Statement After Appointment As Manchester United Interim Manager

Veteran German coach Ralf Rangnick revealed how excited he is to coach Manchester United for the remainder of the season after the club confirmed his appointment as interim manager a few hours ago on Monday, November 29. Once his term as interim coach ends, he will continue with the club as a consultant for a further two years.

However, the German manager will not be able to join the team until his work visa is finalized, which may take a few more days. Rangnick was confirmed as the new boss a week after Ole Gunnar Solskaer was axed following the Red Devils' disappointing 4-1 defeat to Watford on November 20.

Ralf Rangnick delighted to coach Manchester United

After being confirmed as the interim manager, Ralf Rangick said in a statement, "I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club's longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."

Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick 🔴🇩🇪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2021

Man Utd's results have improved since Solskjaer's sacking

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager on November 21 after the club suffered three defeats in five games, including a humiliating 5-0 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool. Since the Norwegian was axed, the Red Devils have beaten Villarreal 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League, and also earned a hard-fought draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Manchester United's statement to welcome Ralf Rangnick

The club's official statement to welcome Ralf Rangnick read,