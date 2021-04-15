Ramadan Fast Broken In The Middle Of Turkish Second Division Game: WATCH

On Tuesday, a second division football game in Turkey was temporarily halted and it allowed some players to break their Ramadan fast. A video clip that went viral later in the day showed a number of Ankara Keciorengucu players eating during a stoppage in play in just the 11th minute of the game at Giresunspor in the TFF First League, Turkey's second tier. A quartet of Ankara Keciorengucu stars can be seen kneeling on the floor eating dates and bananas, while goalkeeper Metin Ucar was sipping water.

The away team then grabbed the lead in the 15th minute of the game after play resumed but league leaders Giresunspor got their equalizer just four minutes later. Giresunspor then grabbed the lead in the 79th minute which eventually saw them claim all three points. However, the footage of the Ankara Keciorengucu players breaking their fast during the game went viral on social media.

During the month of Ramadan, which began on Monday, fasting Muslims do not eat or drink during daylight hours, as they show their devotion to their religion. Typically, Muslims will have a meal (suhoor) just before dawn and break the fast through another (the iftar) straight after sunset. As some games commonly take place in the evening, footballers have in the past found creative ways to be able to break their fast after Iftar while matches are being played.

In 2018, during two friendlies in the lead-up to the World Cup, Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouez Hassen twice went down with an apparent injury at the time when Iftar began, allowing his teammates to eat and drink during the halt in play. A year later, Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui were both observing Ramadan, while playing for Ajax during the Champions League semi-final second leg against Spurs.

Ramadan 2021: Ramadan Kareem wishes from football community

A number of high-profile Muslim footballers were spotted celebrating Ramadan on Tuesday. Man United's Paul Pogba, Inter's Achraf Hakimi, Fenerbache's Mesut Ozil, Liverpool duo of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah and more took to social media to greet fans across the globe. Even a number of football clubs sent out Ramadan Kareem wishes on social media.

