Vice President Rapinoe? Soccer Star Offers To Be Joe Biden's Running Partner

Co-captain of the US Women's national soccer team Megan Rapinoe has told presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that she is willing to serve as his running mate. Rapinoe offered to be Biden's vice president in an Instagram live session on Thursday, April 30.

READ: Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In His First Direct Response

Rapinoe endorses herself for vice president

Biden has repeatedly said that he will most likely choose a woman to be his vice-president and during the session, the World Cup winner said, "I don’t want to put you on the spot — I think I could still play soccer and do this. But if you need a vice president, I’m just saying I’m available for an interview. We can talk logistics and the details. Put it on your list. No pressure.”

The former vice-president said that she will have to take a pay cut, to which she replied that she wasn't ready to do that.

READ: Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden For US President; Laments Wait To Remove Donald Trump

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place in November this year and Joe Biden is expected to be the Democratic candidate to restrict US President Donald Trump to just one term. Biden has been the front runner after the Democratic primary results gave him a lead over the rest. Biden has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Senator Bernie Sanders, etc.

READ: Fight Will Not Stop, Says Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe After Dismissal Of Unequal Pay Claims

Biden denies sexual assault allegations

On Friday, Biden denied the allegations of sexual assault by a former Senate staffer assistant Tara Reade. In a first direct response to the accusation of sexual assault in the early 1990s, Biden released a statement on May 1 saying, “They aren’t true. This never happened.” He also went on Morning Joe, a show on American news network MSNBC explained himself.

Calling the details of allegations complicated, Biden said that women should be heard and not silenced when they step forward. “Responsible news organizations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways,” he said.

READ: Trump Hoping US Deaths Stay Below 100,000